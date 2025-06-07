Health authorities and hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar have joined hands to ensure swift and effective medical response to emergencies at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA), health department officials said on Friday. Health dept plans emergency medical support for Noida Airport

Airport crisis management officials met representatives of hospitals and senior doctors at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, recently top align emergency health protocols and create a system capable of rapid mobilisation in case of disasters, particularly aircraft accidents and mass casualty events.

“Airports represent high-risk zones and the role of the health system is not just supportive but central to saving lives in crisis scenarios. In the event of a mass casualty incident, the health system must respond within minutes. This level of preparedness requires constant coordination between hospitals, emergency teams, and airport authorities”, said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta director, GIMS Hospital, Greater Noida.

Discussions revolved around current medical readiness, deployment of ambulances and trauma care units, and the need for real-time coordination between hospitals and the airport’s crisis teams, officials said.

“In any disaster situation, the first hour is critical. Without timely support from hospitals, the chances of survival and effective triage drop significantly,” said Ajay Chauhan, head of crisis management at Noida International Airport.

“The health department is fully prepared to support the airport with medical teams, ambulances, and logistical coordination in the event of any crisis. The collaboration is an important step in integrating our health infrastructure with regional disaster response systems. The public’s safety is our top priority,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Kumar.

Hospitals involved in the initiative include Kailash Hospital (Jewar), CHC Jewar, NIIMS, Fortis Hospital, Yatharth Hospital, Mahanandan Hospital, CHC Dadha-Kasna, and Sharda Hospital.