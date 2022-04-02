Hiked toll collection begins on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday began collecting toll on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME), with officials saying that about 11,000 vehicles passed through the tolling booths on the first day.
“On the first day till 4pm, about 11,000 vehicles passed through toll booths between Dasna (in Ghaziabad) and Kashi toll plaza (at Meerut) and tolls were directly deducted from the FASTags. There are no cash lanes and any vehicle not having FASTags will have to pay double the amount of the entire expressway stretch as penalty,” said Arvind Kumar, project director from NHAI.
In the last week of March, the NHAI revised the toll rate for covering the 59.77km stretch -- from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Kashi toll plaza in Meerut -- to ₹150 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps, up from the ₹140 decided on March 25. To be sure, the notification identifies the toll stretch between Dasna (in Ghaziabad) and Meerut, and no rate have been notified so far from Dasna to Sarai Kale Khan. This will exempt local commuters in this stretch from paying any toll for now. A one-way trip between Dasna and Meerut will cost ₹70 for a four-wheeler and ₹105 for a to-way trip.
NHAI officials said DME is the first stretch where vehicles will not have to stop to pay tolls as, in addition to FASTag scanners, the toll booths are equipped with automatic number plate readers (ANPRs) to note the registration numbers of the vehicles.
“It is estimated that there were about 5-7% of vehicles which did not have FASTags. So, they were required to pay up the penalty,” Kumar added.
The tolling on DME was originally supposed to start from December 25 last year but it got delayed.
The DME has seven entry/exit points: at Sarai Kale Khan, Indirapuram, Dundahera (Vijay Nagar), Dasna, Rasoolpur Sikrod, Bhojpur and main toll plaza at Kashi in Meerut.
The 59.77km, 14-lane DME comprises three phases — phase 1 links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and UP Gate in Ghaziabad, phase 2 connects UP Gate and Dasna in Ghaziabad, while phase 4, a six-lane 32-km access-controlled alignment, connects Dasna to Meerut. Phase 3 links Dasna in Ghaziabad to Hapur and the stretch is already operational.
According to official estimates, phase 1 can cater to a maximum of about 120,000 passenger car units (PCUs) per day; phase 2 for about 60,000 PCUs per day; and phase 4 for around 40,000 PCUs per day.
-
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
-
550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon
About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation's jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system-survey output is finalised. The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues.
-
Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors. Greater Noida authority's chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
-
Noida authority demolishes farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains
The Noida authority on Friday demolished 10 farmhouses that were built on the floodplains of the Yamuna river in violation of National Green Tribunal directions. The NGT, in a May 20, 2013 order, had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to clear all concrete structures built illegally on notified no-development zones on the NCR floodplains.
-
Nigerian held for defrauding woman of ₹1.07L in Greater Noida
A Nigerian national residing in Greater Noida was arrested by the cyber cell of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Thursday for cheating a woman of ₹1.07 lakh on a matrimonial site, officials said on Friday. The police revealed that the accused, along with more accomplices who are absconding and yet to be identified, have been involved in defrauding over 250 people in India to the tune of ₹50 crore since the year 2018.
