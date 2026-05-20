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Husband's uncle arrested in Gr Noida dowry death case

Husband's uncle arrested in Gr Noida dowry death case

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday made the third arrest in connection with the alleged dowry death of a 24-year-old woman in Greater Noida, officials said.

Husband's uncle arrested in Gr Noida dowry death case

According to a police statement, the latest arrest was that of Vinod, uncle of the victim's husband Hrithik, who had already been arrested along with his father Manoj. An FIR was registered at the Ecotech-3 police station on May 17 under Sections 85 and 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Section 85 of the BNS pertains to subjecting a woman to physical, mental or dowry-related cruelty, while Section 80 deals with dowry death and prescribes punishment ranging from a minimum of seven years' imprisonment to life imprisonment.

A total of seven persons, three of whom have been arrested, were named in the FIR, police said, adding that further investigations were on. The case left the nation shocked as Deepika Nagar died on Sunday night after falling from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial home in Jalpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Her relatives alleged that she had been subjected to mental and physical harassment within months of her marriage in December 2024.

Police had earlier said videography of the postmortem examination was conducted and additional sections could be added depending on the forensic findings and progress of the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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