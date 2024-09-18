In Ghaziabad ahead of by-poll, Adityanath targets Congress-SP alliance

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was on a one day visit to Ghaziabad on Wednesday to launch a slew of infrastructure projects, hit out at the INDIA alliance partners, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), and said they hurt Hindu sentiments and misused the power given to them by the people during previous terms. Adityanath addresses a gathering of supporters at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon after dedicating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹ 757 crore. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Adityanath was addressing a gathering of supporters at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon after dedicating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹757 crore.

With the dates for bypolls in 10 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, including the Ghaziabad seat, likely to be announced in the coming days, Adityanath spared no words in hitting out at the Congress-SP alliance, his party’s main opponent in the state.

Referring to Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said the “do ladko ki jodi (the pair of boys)” has come to Uttar Pradesh to mislead people.They did nothing for others and only for their own families, he alleged.

“Whenever people gave them power, they misused it just like the Bhasmasura (a demon granted power to burn whatever he touched). While the previous government at the Centre was oppressing Hindus and putting road blocks in the construction of Ram temple, they were letting militancy flourish in Kashmir. The SP was also on same track. Goondas were flourishing in the state during their rule and riots were frequent,” Adityanath claimed.

Referring to the recent “mathadheesh (sect head) and mafia” remarks by Yadav, Adityanath said, “It seems that Aurangzeb’s soul has truly entered them and they call saints as mafias unmindful of religious and cultural sentiments… It is due to such persons that people moved away from Kairana and Kandhla. However, traders and women are safe in new UP. We cannot tolerate goondaism and rule of mafia.”

“They (the two leaders) have become aggressive as the mafias and rioters brought them income… If you target any gang leader, he will become aggressive. As a result, they will forget decency and manners and start making unrestrained remarks,” Adityanath said further.

This was Adityanath’s second visit to Ghaziabad in recent days. He visited the city last on August 23 when he met with party workers and leaders and asked them to start the ground work for the upcoming by-polls in Ghaziabad. Besides launching a slew of projects on Wednesday, the chief minister also inaugurated a job fair and distributed tablets and smartphones to the students and youngsters.

Reacting to statements made by Adityanath, Congress party said people favoured the Congress-SP alliance and taught BJP a lesson at the Centre and also in UP during recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“They are scared about the state of affairs and know that loss at the hands of Congress-SP will continue in the by-polls as well. Those who boast a lot did not speak a word against incidents in Manipur and also against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. They protect those who run over farmers and have jeopardised the future of youths with the prevailing unemployment. The common man has been hit by price rise. People will again teach them a lesson,” said Vinit Tyagi, district president, Congress.

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP got only 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The SP and Congress made huge inroads and secured 37 and six seats, respectively.