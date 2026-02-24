In Singapor, UP govt signs 3 MoUs worth ₹6,650cr

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government has signed three MoUs worth ₹6,650 cr on the first day of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday. Yeida in a statement said that two of these three projects will come up in the Jewar, and Noida region. (HT Archive)

The CM is undertaking a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan till February 26. He will be in Singapore till February 24.

Together, the projects are expected to create over 20,000 employment opportunities across housing, logistics and digital infrastructure, said Uttar Pradesh government officials.

The CM oversaw the signing of the MoUs with Universal Success Group. Yeida in a statement said that two of these three projects will come up in the Jewar, and Noida region.

A ₹3,500-crore international theme-based township will be developed on 100 acres near Noida International Airport, generating about 12,000 jobs. Another ₹2,500 crore hyperscale data centre park with 40 MW capacity is planned in Noida region creating around 1,500 jobs, the statement said, adding that the third MoU relates to a logistics park project in Kanpur.

The logistics park on 50 acres along the Kanpur-Lucknow highway, is projected to create nearly 7,500 jobs alone, said officials.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the township project in the Yeida area that aims to provide a new urban identity to the fast-developing region around Jewar, is scheduled to commence in 2027.

The details of the third project’s worth were unavailable.

“The logistics park is also proposed to begin in 2027 and is expected to strengthen supply chains and boost industrial and export activities in central Uttar Pradesh. The data centre project is slated to commence in 2028 and is expected to further position Uttar Pradesh as an emerging data centre hub,” a Yeida official told HT requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the CM also paid a courtesy call on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, said the UP government officials

During meetings with investors in Singapore, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s policy stability, improving law and order, expanding expressway network and growing air connectivity. He assured investors of full support from the state government for time-bound implementation of projects, said UP government officials.

In separate engagements, the CM met Teo Chee Hean, chairman of Temasek Holdings, and invited the global investment firm to explore opportunities in infrastructure, logistics, fintech-led city development and allied sectors, the officials added.

Temasek manages a global portfolio of about USD 400 billion, with nearly USD 50 billion invested in India. It was shared that Temasek portfolio company Manipal Hospitals is investing around ₹500 crore in Ghaziabad, while Ascendas is committing about ₹500 crore towards logistics and warehousing projects in the state. Both sides also discussed potential collaboration in data centres and skill development, said officials.

Adityanath also met Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, to discuss long-term investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics corridors, integrated townships and digital platforms linked to the MSME ecosystem.

In another meeting, he held talks with Tan Su Shan, CEO of DBS Bank, on cooperation in digital banking, semiconductor manufacturing and green energy initiatives, said UP government in a press statement on Monday.

The bank expressed willingness to support digitisation of cooperative banks to improve financial access for farmers. The CM also paid a courtesy call on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, said UP government officials.