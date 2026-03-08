Influencer injured as SUV overturns in Ghaziabad, police suspect suicide attempt

A social media influencer sustained injuries after his SUV overturned on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad late Saturday, in what police suspect may have been a suicide attempt. Police say a social media influencer’s SUV flipped on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

The influencer, who has nearly 7.5 million followers, is a resident of Dehradun, police said.

“On Saturday around 10:20 pm, when the victim was heading towards Delhi from the Meerut side, his SUV (Toyota Fortuner) crashed near Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Restaurant and went to the opposite Meerut lane,” station house officer (SHO) of Masoori police station Ajay Kumar said.

“The crash was so severe that his car was mangled and the wheels came off. We received information about the incident on the emergency helpline number 112 from his friends,” the SHO added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ghaziabad (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said, “By the time we came to know about the accident, his friends had already rushed him to a nearby hospital in Meerut.”

Police said one of his social media followers and friends, Ashish Chaudhary from Mehrauli in Ghaziabad, was the first responder.

“We were watching his live video on social media when he crashed his SUV at high speed. As I am familiar with the DME, I knew he was cruising on it. As soon as the accident took place, I, along with my friends, rushed to the spot and rescued him from the mangled SUV. Locals also helped us at the spot,” Chaudhary told HT.

“As his SUV crashed on the other side of the expressway and there was no U-turn for Delhi and Ghaziabad, we rushed him to a hospital in Meerut,” he added.

Police said the influencer, who was later referred to another hospital in Delhi, was stable and his statement would be recorded after recovery. “We have informed his family members and the exact reason behind the incident would be ascertained after recording the victim’s and his family members’ statements,” said DCP Tiwari.

Multiple video clips of a live vlog went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, in which it was seen and heard that the influencer was crying and turned the steering at nearly 150 kmph, which caused the accident.

“Prima facie it is suspected to be a case of suicide attempt. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause,” said SHO Kumar, adding the SUV was removed from the expressway and no case has been registered.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290