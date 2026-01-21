Jaguar crash: 19-year-old killed, three teens injured

Noida A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered against the unidentified truck driver, Goyal said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A teenager died and her three friends were severely injured when the Jaguar XE 2.0 luxury car they were riding got stuck between a truck and the divider on the Noida-Bhangel Elevated Road in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased was a Class 12 passout, and the rest of them are students of Class 11-12, police said.

Police said that according to a preliminary investigation, the accident occurred around 3.30am, when the car was trying to overtake the truck. They are checking whether the driver held a valid licence.

Police said the three injured persons are friends and neighbours, and their families said that they used to frequent a library in Sector 76. A senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, said, “The family’s explanation regarding the library is not convincing, but since all the families are already upset, the statements were not recorded properly. As a woman died in the accident, the case will be investigated from all angles.”

Police identified the deceased as Falak Ahmad, 19, who used to stay in Sector 47. The others were identified as Ayush Bhati, 18, of Sector 47, Neel Pawar, 18, of Sector 50, and Ansh, 18, of Sector 48. Ansh was at the wheel when the incident took place and suffered severe injuries to his face, head and hands, police said adding Pawar was on the co-driver’s seat while Bhati was seated behind with Ahmad. Both Pawar and Bhati escaped with minor injuries as air bags deployed. The car is owned by Pawar’s father, Sushant Pawar, a property dealer.

“Around 3.30am, we received an emergency call on 112 that a car had met with an accident on the Bhangel Elevated Road. A team from the Sector 49 police station rushed the injured to a hospital in Sector 39 within minutes, but Ahmad was declared brought dead by doctors, while the other three teenagers are reported to be out of danger. Their family members admitted them to different hospitals for further treatment,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

This is reportedly the first fatal accident on the 5.5-km long Bhangel Elevated Road, which opened on November 18, 2025, police said.

Police said the teenagers were heading towards Sector 37 from the Bhangel-Aghapur area in Sector 41. “The front right part of the Jaguar hit the truck and got sandwiched between the truck and the divider. The right side of the car was completely damaged, and Falak was seated on the right side on the rear seat. She sustained severe head injuries,” Kumar said, adding that the truck driver did not stop and fled the spot in his vehicle.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered against the unidentified truck driver, Goyal said. A list of truck drivers who crossed that spot, using CCTV surveillance, was prepared and the vehicle would be identified after recording statements of the injured, Goyal said.

“According to their family members, on Monday night, they were returning home from library. No alcohol was found in their system,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police.

An autopsy of the body was done on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

HT contacted Sushant Pawar, but he refused to share comment. “My son is injured; I will connect later,” he said.