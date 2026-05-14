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Jewar MLA urges to defer Yamuna e-way toll hike proposal

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh urges UP to delay toll hike on Yamuna Expressway, citing inflation's impact on commuters and businesses amid rising costs.

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to defer considering a proposed increase in toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway, stating that a hike at a time of rising inflation would put additional pressure on commuters and businesses using the corridor.

The demand comes a day after the concessionaire (Surkasha group) operating the 165-km access-controlled expressway proposed a revision in toll charges, citing provisions of the concession agreement and rising operational costs. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The demand comes a day after the concessionaire (Surkasha group) operating the 165-km access-controlled expressway proposed a revision in toll charges, citing provisions of the concession agreement and rising operational costs.

Officials have said the proposal sent for a consideration to the state government, if approved, could lead to an increase of around 3.5% in toll rates.

In a representation, a copy of it seen by HT, addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday, the MLA said the current economic situation did not justify an increase in user charges on one of the region’s busiest express corridors. “The country is already witnessing rising fuel, transport and essential commodity prices. Increasing toll charges in such circumstances will further burden lakhs of daily commuters, farmers, students, employees and small traders,” the MLA stated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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