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Korean delegation visits Yeida to explore investment opportunities

The officials also briefed the delegation about the proposed Korean City in Yeida’s Sector 4A, which aims to attract Korean investment in the region

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 04:20 AM IST
By Vinod Rajput, NOIDA
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The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Thursday that a South Korean delegation visited the authority’s Noida office to explore investment opportunities in the newly developed Yeida region near the Noida International Airport, officials said.

The delegation also made a site visit to probable land parcels identified for potential investment by Korean companies. (HT Archive)
The delegation also made a site visit to probable land parcels identified for potential investment by Korean companies. (HT Archive)

The delegation included representatives from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, officials added.

Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida debriefed the delegates about the region’s investment potential.

“We explained to the delegation that investments in the region are coming into key sectors and products, such as semiconductor chips, electronics manufacturing, medical devices, automobile components and other emerging industrial segments, which have strengthened the region’s industrial and logistics ecosystem,” Bhatia told HT.

The officials also briefed the delegation about the proposed Korean City in Yeida’s Sector 4A, which aims to attract Korean investment in the region.

The proposed Korean City, spread over about 900 acres, will have “multiple land use industry” as its land use, with provisions for industrial, residential, commercial and institutional facilities, said officials.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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