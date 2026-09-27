Lakhnawali waste plant begins ops in Gr Noida

GREATER NOIDA: Thefresh waste processing plant at Lakhnawali began operations this week, officials said, adding that the facility will address the continuous accumulation of daily waste. The facility has a capacity of 800 tonnes per day (TPD) and is designed to process both wet and dry waste (Photo for representation)

Inaugurated on Tuesday, the new facility has a capacity of 800 tonnes per day (TPD) and is designed to process both wet and dry waste, officials said. They added that wet waste will convert into compost, while dry waste will be processed into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and supplied to cement factories for manufacturing.

Officials said that while the plant aims to address the daily waste load, processing of legacy waste at Lakhnawali will continue simultaneously. They added that the two-pronged approach is expected to help prevent the creation of additional waste heaps while dealing with the older waste already present at the site.

According tothe authority,Greater Noida generates around 800 tonnes of municipal waste daily from its sectors and villages.

Officials said the functioning of the plant was significant as the entire 800 tonnes of untreated trash collected every single day were taken to the Lakhnawali site.

Authority chief executive officer (CEO) NG Ravi Kumar said, “The objective is to ensure that the waste generated every day is processed regularly and does not continue to accumulate at Lakhnawali .”

According to officials, the wet-dry processing route will also allow a portion of the waste to be put to productive use. Compost will be produced from the wet fraction, while refuse-derived fuel generated from dry waste will be supplied to cement factories for use.

The facility was inaugurated by Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar on Tuesday. Nagar said public participation would be important in improving the city’s cleanliness.