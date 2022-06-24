Lamp lit for prayer sets doctor's bungalow in Noida on fire
A doctor's bungalow in UP's Noida burned down on Friday trapping over a dozen people, including children. The residents were, however, safely rescued by firefighters and no casualties were reported. The fire began because of a lamp lit for a prayer meeting.
The fire department officials said the blaze was controlled in an hour. "Around 10 am, we got an emergency call (from) D-Block of Sector 20, after which firefighters and three water tenders were rushed to the spot," Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.
He said the fire had been reported on the first floor and 13 people, including children, were trapped. There was polyvinyl chloride (PVC) panelling inside the bungalow which led to a lot of smoke and intense flames.
In another fire-related incident a day ago, a fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Rohini area and killed a 25-year-old man. The deceased has been identified as Ajay, who worked in a shop, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, said.
The fire department was informed about the blaze at 3.57pm on Thursday, following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and seven people were rescued from the building.
"While the basement, ground floor and first floor of the building was being used for manufacturing and storing shoes, the remaining three floors were used for residential purposes,” said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
Bihar BJP MLA gets death threat over phone, lodges complaint to police
The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhubani's Bisfi legislative assembly constituency, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul has said that he received death threats from an anonymous person over phone on Thursday night and lodged a police complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna on Friday. He also said that he is going to complain to the Speaker of the state assembly in this regard.
Bengaluru COVID cases surge past 800-mark with positivity rate over 4%
Bengaluru saw most of Karnataka's fresh cases on Thursday with around 820 cases. The city also recorded one Covid-related death. The Karnataka capital showed a significant uptick in daily numbers after reporting just 626 on Wednesday. Vaccinations increased; 23,758 people were jabbed Thursday compared to 11,868 Wednesday. Hospitalizations rose to 59 from Wednesday's 51. Karnataka's positivity rate dropped sharply to 2.36% from Wednesday's 7.19%. This is likely due to fewer tests conducted on Wednesday.
Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A Delhi resident shot dead his wife's friend before turning the gun on himself at a tourist resort at Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Also read: Amid spate of targeted killings in Valley, tourists make a beeline for Himachal Police said the incident took place at a hotel at Shuru village around 7am. Sources said the accused reached Manali on Thursday night. A team of forensic experts also arrived to collect evidence.
Tributes paid to Sidhu Moosewala as AAP-led Punjab govt’s maiden budget session begins
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday after paying tributes to singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, former ministers jathedar Tota Singh and Hardipinder Singh Badal and other personalities, who passed away since the last session. The members also paid tributes to former MLAs Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra, Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand and freedom fighters Tara Singh, Swarn Singh, Crora Singh and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia.
Maharashtra politics: CPI(M) accuses BJP of orchestrating Shiv Sena rebellion
Wading into the ensuing political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the “spiriting away” of Shiv Sena MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and urged for protest against the misuse of state power. The Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena faction now have the required 37 legislators needed to split the Hindutva party without being disqualified under the anti-defection law.
