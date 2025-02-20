Loni man arrested for murdering neighbour, burying body at home

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his 32-year-old neighbour, stealing his money, and burying his body in a 4.5-foot-deep pit inside his house in Loni, police said. Investigators are also searching for two accomplices who helped in the crime. After the attack, the accused moved the body to a room on the ground floor, where they dug a pit, officials said (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Pappu Panchal alias Ankit, had previously trained the victim, Deepak Kumar, in interior design and false ceiling work. Police said their relationship soured after Ankit started his own business, capturing Deepak’s customers. Though they reconciled two months ago, they often drank together, police added.

Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar circle, said, “On the night of February 17, Deepak visited Ankit’s house, where two of Ankit’s friends were present. The three overpowered him, snatched his phone, and obtained his online banking password. Ankit then struck Deepak on the head with an iron rod, leaving him unconscious and bleeding.”

After the attack, the accused moved the body to a room on the ground floor, where they dug a pit, officials said. While Ankit’s associates dug, he bought a bag of salt to accelerate decomposition. After burying Deepak’s body, they covered the pit with soil, retiled the floor, and placed a bed on top.

The crime was discovered when Ankit’s father and brother, who had been at work, returned on February 18 and noticed disturbed flooring and spilt soil. Suspecting foul play, they alerted the police.

Forensic teams found blood traces on walls, beds, and floors, suggesting attempts to wipe them away. Upon digging, they recovered Deepak’s body. His wife later filed a complaint, and police registered an FIR for murder and destruction of evidence at Loni Border police station, investigators said.

Ankit was arrested on Wednesday while trying to flee from Lal Bagh. He confessed to the crime, revealing that he had planned the murder for nearly a week, believing Deepak had savings of ₹5-7 lakh, police said. Ankit, who had debts of ₹2.5 lakh, withdrew ₹40,000 from the victim’s account after the murder, they added.

Surendra Nath Tewari, DCP (Rural Zone), said, “We are tracking the other two suspects and investigating further. Relevant legal sections will be added, and we are awaiting the autopsy report.”