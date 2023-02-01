Madrasa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old boy in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a madrasa being run from a mosque in Loni, Ghaziabad, police said.

Police said an FIR was registered in this connection on Monday after the boy’s father approached the police. The suspect has been identified as Hafiz Mamoon, who hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

“The suspect was arrested from Loni on Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a minor boy. The incident happened at a madrasa located inside a mosque in Loni. The complaint in this connection was given by the boy’s father,” said Rajnish Kumar Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

According to the boy’s father, the child was a residential student of the madrasa for the past five months.

He said, “ The teacher assaulted him around midnight on January 28 and thereafter he was not allowed to leave the building. He also threatened my son to not reveal the assault to anyone. However, the next morning, my son came out of the premises and used someone’s mobile phone to call me and tell me about the assault. He was studying at that madrasa for the past five months. I also tried to complain to the madrasa authorities but they only tried to hush up the matter. It was then that I approached the police.”

The police said that they booked the suspect under Indian Penal Code Section 377 (unnatural offences) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Loni police station.