Man arrested for ₹12 lakh travel tour package fraud

Noida:The cybercrime police arrested a 33-year-old man from Amrapali Society in Greater Noida area on Tuesday evening for allegedly duping people of around ₹12 lakh by offering fake international tour packages, officers said on Wednesday. After confirming bookings, the accused would ask victims to transfer money into his bank accounts. Upon receiving the payments, he would cancel the tickets and claim refunds for himself, police said, adding that he had been defrauding people for the past couple of years. (Representational image)

Using electronic surveillance and local intelligence inputs, police identified the accused as Aditya Raj, a native of Biharand a resident of Amrapali Golf Homes Society.

“The accused was running advertisements claiming to offer premium vacation packages,” said Shavya Goel, deputy commissioner of police (cyber). She added that he lured victims through social media by promoting complete tour and travel packages to destinations such as Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam and Europe.

After confirming bookings, the accused would ask victims to transfer money into his bank accounts. Upon receiving the payments, he would cancel the tickets and claim refunds for himself, police said, adding that he had been defrauding people for the past couple of years.

“So far, four complaints from across the country have been registered against the accused,” Goel said.

Three mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from his possession, officers said.

The case has been registered under sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.