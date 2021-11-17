Home / Cities / Noida News / Man arrested for raping, blackmailing teenager in Noida’s Bhangel two years ago
Man arrested for raping, blackmailing teenager in Noida’s Bhangel two years ago

The 25-year-old suspect befriended the victim two years ago, and he took her to a guest house on September 24, 2019. The 17-year-old suspect laced some sedatives in her cold drink and allegedly raped her
The suspect was arrested from his native place in Rampur on Tuesday, said police officials. (Sourced)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for raping and blackmailing a minor girl in Noida Phase 2 two years ago, police said. The suspect, who is a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, now lives in Bhangel in Noida Phase 2.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), Gautam Budh Nagar, said on Tuesday that the victim, 17, had filed a complaint against the suspect at the Phase 2 police station on Monday.

“According to the victim, the suspect befriended her two years ago, and he took her to a guest house on September 24, 2019. The suspect laced some sedatives in her cold drink and allegedly raped her,” Shukla said.

The suspect, who had also recorded the incident in his cellphone, started blackmailing the victim and demanded 5 lakh, saying, if she failed to do so, he would post the video on social media platforms.

After years, on Monday evening, advocate Medhavi Mishra posted information about the case on Twitter and demanded swift action into the matter. “I have received a heart wrenching case where a minor girl has been raped, and been a victim of cybercrime, blackmail and extortion too. A totally devastated family with a distraught daughter... The family has got evidence, audio recordings, and photos of the girl used by the suspect to blackmail her. This is really appalling,” Mishra wrote.

A case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation); and sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the at the Phase 2 police station on Monday evening.

“A police team conducted two searches at the suspect’s current residence in Noida, and later at his native place in Rampur and arrested him from there. The suspect was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday,” Shukla said.

