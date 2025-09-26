Man assaulted by constable’s husband succumbs

Noida: Days after being assaulted in Noida Phase-3 allegedly by the husband of a woman constable over a ₹5,000 monetary dispute, a plumber succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide. Police said the suspect, whose wife is posted as a constable at Sector 39 police station, works at a private firm. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Satyadev Tiwari, in his early 30s, originally from Shahjahanpur who resided in Noida Sector 39. He worked for a contractor in Noida.

“On September 8 night, when suspect Sachin Yadav, a resident of Noida Sector 39 was passing by Mamura market near Sector 62, he spotted Tiwari. A heated argument broke out between them after Yadav confronted Tiwari over a monetary dispute. It escalated after Yadav allegedly verbally abused Tiwari,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

In a fit of rage, Yadav picked up a rod lying there and assaulted him, leaving Tiwari with severe head injuries, said police, adding that Tiwari was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors referred him to a Delhi hospital.

“He was on ventilator support and died after a fortnight of treatment,” said the officer, adding that the suspect Yadav was already arrested and sent behind bars.

Assistant commissioner of police (Central Noida) Varnika Singh said, “Investigation revealed that Yadav had contracted with him for some repair work at his house and also paid ₹5,000 in advance. But Tiwari was not visiting him to complete the work, which led to the incident.”

“We have arrested the suspect after registering an FIR on charges of 110 (culpable homicide) and 352 (intentional insult) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Tiwari’s cousin, and further investigation is on,” the ACP added.

Police said the suspect, whose wife is posted as a constable at Sector 39 police station, works at a private firm.