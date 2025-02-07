Man dies in a hit-and-run accident in Noida

A 42-year-old man was killed in Noida’s Sector 36 on Thursday morning, after a speeding car allegedly rammed his electric loading vehicle from behind and fled without stopping. On a complaint by Vinod’s family, a case under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 39 police station. (Hindustan Times/Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, who hailed from Gorakhpur and resided in Ghaziabad, said police, adding that he used to run an electric loading vehicle for a living.

“On Thursday around 6am, Vinod was returning to Ghaziabad from Noida, when a speeding car rammed his electric vehicle from behind near Sector 36’s Gate Number 8. The car driver managed to flee the spot, leaving behind a severely injured man,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

A passerby who spotted a profusely bleeding Kumar lying on the road alerted police on emergency helpline number 112, and a police team was rushed to the spot.

Kumar was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said the officer, adding later his family members were alerted and his post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday.

During the subsequent investigation, police found damaged parts of the car. It was suspected that a Maruti Suzuki Dzire hit the man. “We are scanning CCTV footage from near the spot to identify the registration number of the vehicle. On a complaint by Vinod’s family, a case under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 39 police station,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 39.

On January 29, a 15-year-old boy died after a speeding Mahindra Bolero hit him while he was crossing the road near Sector 154 Metro station. According to traffic police data, the district reported 1,165 accidents in 2024, in which 966 sustained injuries and 462 died. In 2023, 1,176 accidents took place, in which 858 were injured and 470 died.