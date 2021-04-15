Man fires in the air after dispute during cricket match; FIR lodged

Noida: A disagreement between two teams during a neighbourhood cricket match on Thursday morning in a Noida village allegedly led to shots being fired in the air. A case was filed at the Phase 3 police station, police said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

According to the police, a call was made to the police helpline around 9am by a caller who alleged that shots were fired in Bahlolpur village.

“A team was rushed to the spot and it came to light that the incident occurred during a neighbourhood cricket match,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

Police said that there were two cricket teams, allegedly being led by two men identified as Nitin and Koshinder, both residents of Bahlolpur village. During the match, there was a disagreement between the two which resulted in a fight. After a while, Koshinder allegedly fired shots in the air in order to threaten the others and then fled from the spot, after which police were called.

“Nobody was injured in the scuffle and efforts are on to find Koshinder. They are all young, in their late teens and early twenties, and all of them are locals and known to each other,” said the SHO.

Police said that the teams often play together and it was the first time such a violent incident occurred. Based on the complaint by locals, a case of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) is being registered at the Phase 3 police station while a search is on for the shooter.