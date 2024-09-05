Man gets 10 years in jail for rape of minor girl in Noida

A Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Gautam Budh Nagar has sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a 17-year-old girl in the Phase 3 area in 2015, prosecuting officials said on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, Saurabh Dwivedi, special judge, Pocso Court2, relied on the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and convicted the accused. (Shutterstock/representational image)

The accused, Dilshad (30) was known to the victim through her mother, who worked with him in a garment factory in Noida’s Phase-3 area, they added.

Chawanpal Singh, special public prosecutor, said the victim lived with her family in the Phase 3 area.

“The incident occurred when the girl went to buy snacks from a local market on July 31, 2015, when her parents were away at work. The parents approached the Phase-3 police station on August 2, after the girl failed to return home even after 48 hours,” said Singh.

With the help of manual surveillance and intelligence, the police traced the suspect to Khoda colony of Ghaziabad where the victim was being held captive. The girl was rescued and the man arrested, he added.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that Dilshad offered her a lift home but instead took her to a rented accommodation in Khoda locality of Ghaziabad where he held her for 10 days and raped her until the police raided the place on August 10, 2015, and rescued the victim,” said Singh.

The accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. A charge-sheet was filed on September 10, 2015, and charges were framed on February 22, 2016.

During the trial, the victim told the court that Dilshad offered a ride home on his bike. when she refused, he threatened to harm her and forcefully took her to a room in Khoda colony in the evening. There he raped her and held her captive till the police arrived and rescued her on August 10.

The victim’s father also testified in court that the accused had kidnapped his daughter and raped her.

Dr Ajay Rana, who conducted the victim’s medical examination, reported that the victim had changed her dress and taken a bath before the examination. “She had no injury marks. In the medical examination, no spermatozoa was found,” he told the court. The doctor also opined that spermatozoa could only be found if the sexual relation occurred within 72 hours.

Farid Ahmad, the lawyer of the accused, claimed that his client was framed in the case. “Dilshad had offered her a lift on the bike and roamed around for six to seven hours in Noida and Ghaziabad. The victim did not raise the alarm as she had gone with her on her own free will,” he said.

On Tuesday evening, Saurabh Dwivedi, special judge, Pocso Court2, relied on the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and convicted the accused. “He is sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of POCSO Act; five years of imprisonment under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code and seven years of imprisonment under Section 366 (abduction or kidnapping of a woman with the intent to compel her to marry) of Indian Penal Code,” Dwivedi said, besides imposing a fine of ₹40,000.

All sentences will run concurrently, the order said.