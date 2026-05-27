Man gets 20-yr rigorous imprisonment over minor girl’s rape in 2023

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad court on Monday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 26-year-old man who raped an 11-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Modinagar on July 7, 2023 and fined him additionally for ₹100,000. The court headed by special judge (Pocso Act) Neeraj Gautam stated in the order that the convict was awarded imprisonment under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Representational image)

The court headed by special judge (Pocso Act) Neeraj Gautam stated in the order that the convict was awarded imprisonment under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“He will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six more months in case the fine is not paid,” stated the May 25 order.

The prosecution said that the girl was 11 years old at the time of the incident, and the convict lured her while she was playing outside her house, on the pretext of buying a remote control for the TV from a nearby market.

“He took me on his bicycle and did not stop it at the remote-control shop. Instead, he took me on his bicycle to an isolated building near a temple where he raped me, and also gagged me. He then left me behind and fled. I went home somehow and informed my mother,” the girl said in her statements before the court, as mentioned in the court order.

Police had registered an FIR the same day and also arrested the convict. It filed a chargesheet against him on August 9, 2023, under Indian Penal Code section for rape and also under provisions of the Pocso Act.

“The girl throughout the case and the trial maintained her statements that she was assaulted. She also maintained her statements before a magistrate (under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code). Her medical examination also confirmed the rape. Finally, the court awarded him 20-years of rigorous imprisonment,” Utkarsh Vats, special public prosecutor (Pocso) told HT.

The doctor who conducted the girl’s medical examination also deposed before the court and confirmed the assault with several injuries to the girl.