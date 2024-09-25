Man held for duping 16 women he met through matrimonial sites

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping 16 women of nearly ₹8 lakh after contacting them through different matrimonial websites using a fake profile, senior police officers said. On the pretext of his ailing father’s medical treatment, the suspect duped around ₹ 2.43 lakh from the victim in multiple transactions. He even bought shoes worth ₹ 16,000 using her money. (HT Photo)

Police said he used to modulate his voice over phone calls to pose as his the “prospective groom’s father” to make the women believe that the proposal was a genuine one.

Police identified the suspect as Rahul Chaturvedi, who hails from Lucknow, and resides at a rented accommodation in Radha Sky Garden Society in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.

The suspect is a graduate from a reputed management institute, and worked in multiple companies as an HR and regional manager in Gurugram and Bengaluru, said police.

He allegedly targeted independent, and well settled women.

Investigations revealed that he duped the women of money besides getting them to buy him iPhones, they added.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “He was arrested on Tuesday from his residence.”

On September 7, a 40-year-old woman, a resident of Greater Noida, approached Bisrakh police and filed a complaint, alleging that “she came in contact with the suspect through a matrimonial website. After chatting for a few days, the suspect started visiting her home and met her parents,” said police, quoting her complaint.

“On the pretext of his ailing father’s medical treatment, the suspect duped around ₹2.43 lakh from the victim in multiple transactions. He even bought shoes worth ₹16,000 using her money,” the complainant said, adding that when she asked him to return the money, he blocked all contacts with her and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to demand her money back.

On her complaint, a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Bisrakh police station, and a team was formed to trace the suspect.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect had made a fake profile on a matrimonial website and took a premium subscription to target well off women,” the DCP said.

“He used to introduce himself as the HR manager of a multinational company and modulate his voice over phone calls to pose as his father to avoid any suspicion,” the officer said, adding that he also made a fake salary slip to win their trust.