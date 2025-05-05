Man held for firing in Noida over sold out car

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, and two of his friends were booked for allegedly firing in the air following a dispute over a pre-owned car sale on Saturday night in Sector 15, Noida, police said, adding that a case of attempt to murder was registered at Phase 1 police station. Rana, along with his friend Rishi and another person, assaulted the brothers and fired a shot in the air with a licensed pistol, said an officer. (Representational image)

The suspect, Aman Rana, originally from Baghpat, resides in Sector 24. “On Saturday night, when Akash Awana, a property dealer and resident of Sector 20, was returning home with his younger brother Sonu Awana in a Mahindra Thar, they spotted their old Hyundai i10 car at the Sector 15 gate, which they had sold to an acquaintance, Tushar (single name),” said Phase 1 station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Maan.

When Akash Awana remarked, “That’s my car,” a verbal spat broke out between him and Rana, who was driving the i10 along with Tushar and others. “Rana, along with his friend Rishi and another person, assaulted the brothers and fired a shot in the air with a licensed pistol,” the SHO added.

Rana has been arrested; efforts are on to nab the others.