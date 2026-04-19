Man held for harassing couple in Greater Noida; video surfaces

GREATER NOIDA: A reportedly drunk man was arrested over the alleged harassment of a couple at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2 late Thursday, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after an alleged video of the incident surfaced online (Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police identified the suspect as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Shyam Enclave in Chipiyana Buzurg. The incident came to light after an alleged video of the incident surfaced online.

According to police, Kumar objected to the couple standing near his car, leading to a verbal altercation. “A dispute broke out when the suspect objected to them standing near his car. Based on the complaint submitted by the victim, a case was registered at the police station,” said KG Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station.

Police said the suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time. “Kumar was drinking at the spot, and an argument broke out between him and the couple. We arrested Kumar and registered a case against him under a non-cognizable report,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, which has since gone viral, Kumar can be seen arguing with a group of people. Bystanders are heard questioning his behaviour, with some alleging that he was drinking and harassing people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, which has since gone viral, Kumar can be seen arguing with a group of people. Bystanders are heard questioning his behaviour, with some alleging that he was drinking and harassing people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the suspect was booked under sections 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence), 126 (security for keeping the peace in other cases), and 135 (inquiry into the truth of information) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the suspect was booked under sections 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence), 126 (security for keeping the peace in other cases), and 135 (inquiry into the truth of information) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further legal proceedings are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Attempts to contact the suspect for his version were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attempts to contact the suspect for his version were unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON