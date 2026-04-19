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Man held for harassing couple in Greater Noida; video surfaces

A drunk man, Mukesh Kumar, was arrested for harassing a couple at White Orchid market in Greater Noida after a viral video of the incident surfaced.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:32 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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GREATER NOIDA: A reportedly drunk man was arrested over the alleged harassment of a couple at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2 late Thursday, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after an alleged video of the incident surfaced online (Photo for representation)

Police identified the suspect as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Shyam Enclave in Chipiyana Buzurg. The incident came to light after an alleged video of the incident surfaced online.

According to police, Kumar objected to the couple standing near his car, leading to a verbal altercation. “A dispute broke out when the suspect objected to them standing near his car. Based on the complaint submitted by the victim, a case was registered at the police station,” said KG Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Bisrakh police station.

Police said the suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time. “Kumar was drinking at the spot, and an argument broke out between him and the couple. We arrested Kumar and registered a case against him under a non-cognizable report,” said Pawan Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

 
harassment drunk man greater noida
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