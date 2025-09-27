Man held for installing web camera in washroom of 24-year-old woman in Noida PG

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly installing a web camera in the washroom of a 24-year-old woman living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Noida’s Sector 126, police said on Friday. The victim said that she went to take a shower in the washroom and spotted a web camera installed in the window.

Police said the woman, a native of Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, works at a private company and has been residing at the PG.

In her complaint to the police, she said, “On September 22, when I went to take a shower in my washroom, I spotted a web camera installed in the window.”

Upon removing the camera and checking its contents later in the evening, she found a photograph and a video of a male resident of the same building, allegedly installing the camera. “I also found a video of the man installing the camera at my washroom’s window,” read the FIR.

The woman then approached Sector 126 police and lodged a complaint against him. “A case under section 77 (voyeurism) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. He was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday,” said Bhupendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 126.

The SHO added, “The accused works as an electrician at a private company and resides on rent in PG, where the woman lives. As there are stairs close to the washroom, he easily accessed her window.”

Police said the woman is now considering moving out of the PG following the incident. The identity of the accused has been withheld to protect the identity of the woman, as they live in the same PG.