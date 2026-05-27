Man held for killing partner in Gr Noida in Greater Noida

Police in Greater Noida on Tuesday said they had arrested a 26-year-old man after a gunfight for allegedly killing his partner. After he killed them, he allegedly slept beside the body before fleeing. The case first came to light on Sunday, when locals called the police and informed them that a body was found in a pool of blood at a second-floor room. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old trans person [they did not identify with any gender?] from Haryana. The person was living in a rented accommodation in Tugalpur in Knowledge Park.

The case first came to light on Sunday, when locals called the police and informed them that a body was found in a pool of blood at a second-floor room.

After a preliminary probe, police suspected the victim’s partner. He is originally from Aligarh and had been living with the victim in Tugalpur. A case was registered against him under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday night and police teams were formed to trace the suspect.

“On Tuesday morning, the suspect was arrested following a brief gunfight near Sector 148 metro station,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida. He was provided medical treatment after he was injured in the exchange of fire.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that, on Sunday morning, he had got into a fight with the victim because he suspected him of being in a relationship with someone else, the DCP said.

According to an official aware of the investigation, during the argument, the accused bashed the victim’s head against the wall causing severe injuries.

“After he collapsed, the accused slept beside his body and left the room late Sunday evening. Subsequently, when a neighbour spotted the body, cops were alerted,” said Singh.

The accused was produced before the court following treatment and then sent to jail. Further investigation is underway, added police.