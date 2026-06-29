Man held for snatching gold chain from woman in Noida

Noida: Nearly a week after two bike-riding men made off with a 32-year-old woman’s gold chain near their society in Noida’s Sector 76, one of them was arrested on Sunday, officials said. The suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, said Pramod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station. (Representational image)

According to police, the man, identified as a 32-year-old native from Orai in Rajasthan, was arrested from the FNG Service Road in Sorkha, Noida after a case was registered on Saturday at the Sector 113 police station and efforts were underway to nab the absconding suspect.

In their police complaint, the victim’s husband, a resident of a high-rise society in Sector 76, said: “On June 22, around 6.10 am, when I was with my wife on an evening walk close to our society, two men on a bike approached us from behind and the pillion rider snatched a gold chain (10 grams) from my wife’s neck.”

“I tried to chase them and raised an alarm but failed to nab them,” states the FIR, registered under Section 304(2) (snatching), and seen by HT.

The suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, said Pramod Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station. “During investigation, it was revealed that the suspects sold the gold chain worth ₹1 lakh and split the money between them. With his ₹50,000 share, the arrested suspect bought clothes, liquor, among other things,” the SHO added.

Police said they have recovered cash of ₹12,500, along with a motorcycle and a knife from the arrested suspect’ possession.

Investigation revealed that 17 cases, including robbery, attempt to murder, and Arms Act violations, are registered against the suspect at various police stations across Uttar Pradesh, said officials.