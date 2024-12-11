Man kills 38-year-old suspecting him to be his wife’s lover; one held

A 38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 locality on Sunday night, allegedly over the suspicion that he was having an affair with the wife of one of them, police said on Tuesday, adding that one of the two men was arrested late Monday night. Locals spotted Kumar’s blood-soaked body on the road and alerted police. “A tram reached the spot and rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased was identified as Sukhram Kumar, who hailed from Kannauj, resided in the Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida and worked at a private company.

“On Sunday around 9 pm, when Kumar was going out for some work, the suspects, identified as Rajesh, 35, aka Mukesh, of Bulandshahr, and Ishwar Chand, 37, of Firozabad, waylaid him near Dadri Road. A fight ensued over Kumar chatting with Rajesh’s wife,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“When Kumar protested and denied chatting with her, they both stabbed him five to six times using sharp-edged weapons. Later, they left him bleeding on the service lane and fled the spot,” said Avasthy.

Locals spotted Kumar’s blood-soaked body on the road and alerted police. “A tram reached the spot and rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

With the help of CCTV camera footage from near the spot, police identified the assailants as Rajesh and Chand on Monday.

Late Monday night, police arrested Chand after a brief gunfight with police at a dumping ground in Ecotech 3, said Avasthy, adding that the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

During questioning, Chand allegedly told police that around three months ago, Rajesh confided in him that he suspected his neighbour Kumar of having an affair with his wife.

“Rajesh offered ₹1 lakh to Chand to help him kill Kumar,” said DCP Avasthy, adding that a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the duo at the Ecotech 3 police station and efforts are underway to nab Rajesh.