Man posts objectionable photos of former female ‘friend’ online, nabbed
Noida: The police have nabbed a 22-year-old man in Noida sector 39 for allegedly circulating objectionable photographs of a 19-year-old female friend after her family fixed up her marriage elsewhere.
The suspect, identified as Suraj Mehto, was nabbed near Swarupa Gate in Noida on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail. He is a resident of Bhangel in Gautam Budh Nagar of Noida.
The incident came to light on Saturday when the mother of the woman, who lives with her family in a locality under the sector 39 police jurisdiction, filed a complaint. She alleged that the suspect had been harassing her daughter for the past two months.
“The man had approached my daughter inappropriately sometime back. When he found out that we fixed up her marriage elsewhere, he started harassing her. He circulated objectionable photographs of my daughter on social media platforms. She is under a lot of stress,” the woman’s mother said in her complaint.
Despite the family’s continuous insistence, the man kept harassing the 19-year-old, the mother alleged. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the sector 39 police station against Mehto under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354C (voyeurism), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
“The two knew each other. It seems that the suspect was not happy that the woman was getting married elsewhere, so he uploaded objectionable photographs of the woman on social media platforms. This has been going on for nearly two months. Her family approached us on this recently,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer (SHO), Noida sector 39 police station.
Mehto, a native of Bihar, works for a private company in Noida Phase 2.
