Man pounds tenants home with hammer in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 08, 2023 11:02 PM IST

The Ghaziabad police said that the suspect in the video was the house owner, who was damaging the house in Nandgram that the tenants, were not ready to vacate

A video of a man pounding a house with a hammer while the occupants cried for help from inside went viral on social media on Friday.

The police said that they arrested the two prime suspects, Adesh Tomar and Anuj Tomar, in connection with the incident. (Representative Image)
The police said that they arrested the two prime suspects, Adesh Tomar and Anuj Tomar, in connection with the incident. (Representative Image)

The Ghaziabad police said that the suspect in the video was the house owner, who was damaging the house in Nandgram that the tenants, were not ready to vacate.

The police said that an FIR was lodged by house occupant Shalu Raghav into the incident on September 4 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 352 (use of criminal force otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 427 (causing damage) and 323 (causing hurt) at Nandgram police station.

“The video was shot from inside the house by the occupants while the suspects were damaging the house with a hammer from outside,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP (city 2).

The police said that they arrested the two prime suspects, Adesh Tomar and Anuj Tomar, in connection with the incident.

