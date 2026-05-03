Man rams barricade, assaults guard in Sector 62 society

NOIDA: A dispute over pending maintenance dues escalated into violence at a residential society in Sector 62, where a man allegedly rammed his car into a barricade and assaulted a security guard after being stopped at the gate, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused, a 40-year-old man, had been staying at a relative’s flat in the society (HT)

The incident, reported from Rajat Vihar B-Block, was captured on CCTV cameras and its recordings surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the recordings’ authenticity.

According to police, the accused, a 40-year-old man, had been staying at a relative’s flat in the society and was asked by the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) to clear outstanding dues before leaving the premises on Friday.

“As per the complaint, the man was leaving the society when he was stopped at the gate over pending dues. He attempted to drive through the barrier, damaging it, and got into an altercation with the security staff,” said Amit Tomar, station house officer, Sector 58.

When a guard intervened and asked him to follow entry-exit protocols, the accused allegedly stepped out of his vehicle, pushed the guard and slapped him during the confrontation.

Eyewitnesses said the guard briefly lost balance and fell, following which other staff and residents rushed to the spot and intervened. The injured guard was given first-aid treatment.

Police said a case has been registered and a probe is underway. “The accused’s relative had vacated the flat a few days ago, but there were dues. The accused has been booked for assault, and necessary legal action has been initiated based on the complaint and available evidence,” Tomar added.