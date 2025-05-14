Man shot dead over old rivalry in Greater Noida; 1 held

Greater Noida: A 21-year-old man driving a motorcycle was shot dead allegedly by four brothers in Dankaur, Greater Noida on Monday evening over an old rivalry, police said on Tuesday, adding that one of the assailants was arrested hours later from the city. Police investigation found that in 2022, Kumar had allegedly killed a man, Shekhar (single name), brother of suspects Rahul Singh, Sunny Singh, and Vipin Singh. Kumar was imprisoned but was out on bail for the past three months. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Vishal Kumar, originally from Greater Noida’s Badalpur who had been residing in Dankaur area with family for last few years. He was barely 50 metres from his residence before he collapsed as he kept driving despite being hit, officers said.

“On Monday around 6pm when Vishal was returning home on his motorcycle, four men targeted him as he took a turn towards his house and shot him from the side. The bullet pierced his hand and struck his chest. He tried to escape and managed to accelerate the bike. But after riding barely 100 metres, he collapsed near his home” said an officer involved in the investigation, requesting anonymity.

As Kumar’s family learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot and alerted police on 112, the officer said, adding: “Police found him lying in a pool of blood next to his bike. We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Police investigation found that in January 2022, Kumar had allegedly killed a man, Shekhar (single name), brother of Rahul Singh, Sunny Singh, and Vipin Singh. Kumar was imprisoned but was out on bail for the past three months.

“It was also revealed that Vishal used to threaten Shekhar’s brothers, saying they would meet the same fate as their brother. His behaviour enraged them,” the officer added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudhir Kumar said, “On Monday evening, two of the four brothers conducted a recce before they committed the crime together. They were waiting on their bikes and shot the victim as he turned into the street.”

“A case of murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against four suspects — Rahul Singh, Sunny Singh, Vipin Singh, and an unidentified brother — at the Dankaur police station. Vipin has been arrested, and three teams have been formed to nab the absconding suspects,” the ADCP added.