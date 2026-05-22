Man shot dead to avenge 16-year-old murder; six arrested

Greater Noida: Three men allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in Greater Noida on Wednesday night by firing at him six times from a close range to avenge their father’s death 16 years ago, police said on Thursday, adding that six people -- two prime suspects and four others -- were arrested on Thursday and a murder case has been registered.

“A local passerby spotted him lying in a pool of blood close to his bike,” an officer said. Subsequently, Nagar’s family was informed and they rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, and police were alerted. (Representational image)

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On Thursday morning, the deceased’s family put his body on the 130-metre Road for over an hour as a protest, demanding a strict action against the suspects. It briefly affected the traffic. But after senior police officials’ intervention, the left the spot.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Nagar, 25, a resident of Vaidpura village in Ecotech-3, Greater Noida, who worked in the fire safety wing of a gas distribution company in Delhi’s Ghazipur.

“On Wednesday around 9.30 pm, when Nagar was heading for the night shift, three men on motorbikes waylaid him near his home and fired at him more than six times before fleeing. He suffered bullet injuries to his abdomen and other parts of the body,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “A local passerby spotted him lying in a pool of blood close to his bike,” he added. Subsequently, Nagar’s family was informed and they rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, and police were alerted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A local passerby spotted him lying in a pool of blood close to his bike,” he added. Subsequently, Nagar’s family was informed and they rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, and police were alerted. {{/usCountry}}

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An initial police investigation found three suspects, including two brothers and their uncle, residents of the same Vaidpura village, were the prime suspects who fired at him. “Two suspects, identified as a man in his 30s, and his uncle in his 50s, were arrested after a brief gunfight with police on Thursday from D Park area of Greater Noida. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs,” said Shailendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Noida.

Their condition is stable at hospital, said officials.

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“Investigation found that in 2011 the father of one of the suspects, who is in his 30s, was killed. And Nagar’s father was made accused in that case. But after years of trial, he was found innocent in 2025 and released from jail. Since then, the intention to avenge that 2011 killing kept growing among the arrested suspect (in his 30s), his absconding brother and their other family members. They allegedly finally killed Nagar, using illegal weapons on Wednesday,” the officer said.

Police said Nagar and his family had not reported any previous assault or threat. “Four suspects, who were involved in the planning, were also arrested and efforts are underway to nab the absconding brother,” the DCP added.

A case under sections 103 (murder) of BNS was registered against three identified and other unidentified suspects at Ecotech-3 police station. As of now, involvement of seven people has been found and further investigation is underway, said police.