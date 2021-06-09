Master Plan 2041: G Noida to offer Singapore model of civic services

The Greater Noida Authority on Tuesday said that it has started work on the city’s geographic information system (GIS) master plan 2041 on the lines of Singapore.

GIS is a digital framework that uses geographically referenced data. The plan will leverage technology to plan housing and industrial units and other important civic facilities.

“We are following Singapore model of delivering civic or property related services smartly to citizens via GIS master plan. We have engaged a private agency that will conduct a survey, gather all property details and prepare the master plan in one year;s time. Once it is done, the GIS master plan will help residents and the civic officials in understanding an issue quickly and working out a prompt solution for the same,” said Narendra Bhooshan chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority. “GIS analyses spatial location and manages layers of data into visualizations using 3D maps and helps identify patterns, connectivity and situations for smart decision-making for a civic body.”

The authority has already prepared a GIS master plan for 2021, and now it will now revise it for the new plan.

The plan will contain details of all utility service, including underground ones such as sewer lines, electricity cables, internet wires and drains.

“If there is a sewer blockage in any area and we need to clear it then we can check where the blockage is and clear it without residents waiting for days for a solution,” said Bhooshan.