MCMC nod must for posting poll-related ads: DM

NOIDA: The district magistrate and chief electoral officer (Gautam Budh Nagar), citing directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday said that it is mandatory to take approval from the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for posting poll-related advertisement in print media, electronic or on the social media platforms. The instructions related to advertisements were issued to the concerned officials during a meeting with MCMC members that was presided over by DM (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma. (HT Photo)

The instructions were issued to the concerned officials during a meeting with MCMC members that was presided over by DM (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Generally, the MCMC committee is formed by the respective district administration on the directions of ECI.

The committee will be keeping a close watch on the election-related posts being put up on all the platforms. Strict action will be initiated against the offenders as per the guidelines of ECI, said the official.

DM Verma said that the MCMC plays a crucial role in electoral process.

“The committee, as assigned by the ECI, is responsible for keeping check on the poll-related activities and monitoring print as well as electronic media during the electoral process. The committee aims to prevent any paid or fake news/information from getting played/published,” Verma said.

The candidates from all political parties and independent candidates can broadcast election-related advertisements through electronic media including TV channels, radio, print, etc. “However, they must be certified by MCMC,” he added.

According to the DM, if paid news published in any media comes to the notice of the committee, the candidates will be informed and “the expenditure of the paid news shall be added to the poll expenses of the candidate”.

Print, TV channels, radio, social media, cinemas, local cable channels, and other audio-visual media outlets are covered by the MCMC, said officials.

The DM has also appealed to media outlets to seek approval from the concerned candidates before publishing the advertisement or legal action will be recommended against the publisher in case the if the advertisement is carried without the candidate’s knowledge.

Any political ads will not be published until a signed written statement is acquired from the concerning candidate and the document would contain the details such as name and address of the publisher. The written statement would also incorporate signatures of two witnesses, as per the guidelines of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The MCMC is responsible for evaluating the advertisements and it reserves the right to deny permission to display the advertisement upon finding that the conditions are not met with, informed officials, adding that legal action as per the EC guidelines will be taken up in case of violation of rules.

The authorities have launched enforcement activities to pull down illegal advertisement banners, posters and advertising unipoles in the district, in view of polls.