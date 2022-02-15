Metro project from Noida airport to Delhi’s IGIA is feasible: Yeida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that the Metro project from Noida international airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been declared feasible and a detailed project report (DPR) will be ready by March 31. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has been roped in to work on the DPR, gave a presentation regarding the expected traffic on this route.

“Expected traffic estimates on the route were provided, and the project is feasible. We have directed the DMRC to complete the DPR for this route and submit it by March 31 this year,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

On September 3, 2021, Yeida signed a memorandum of understanding with the DMRC to prepare a feasibility report for a Metro corridor to provide direct connectivity between Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida Greenfield International Airport at Jewar, as well as a Metro corridor from Greater Noida to Jewar, officials aware of the matter said.

“We need to build this Metro corridor to provide multi-modal connectivity from Noida airport to Delhi’s IGIA irrespective of the outcome of traffic figures. The DMRC has suggested six Metro stations between Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 2 and New Delhi Metro station, and seven Metro stations between Knowledge Park 2 to the Noida international airport. Once they submit the DPR, we will take the project to the next stage,” said Singh.

DMRC suggested that the airport at Jewar be connected with Delhi’s IGIA via New Delhi Metro station instead of the earlier plan of connecting it via Delhi’s Shivaji Stadium, where the Express Metro Line starts towards IGIA, said officials.

According to DMRC’s report, the Metro stations will be at Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk, Sector Tech Zone, sectors 22D, 18, 20, 28 and Jewar’s Noida airport. This 35.64km-long corridor will run parallel to the Yamuna Expressway. According to the initial estimate, at least 17,000 passengers will commute on this link by 2024, when the Noida airport becomes operational. DMRC also said that trains in this corridor will run at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited -- a special purpose vehicle set up for the airport project -- has begun constructing boundary walls and levelling the land. The airport project is expected to be completed by 2024 and will entail an investment of around ₹30,000 crore.

