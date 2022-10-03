Minister asks Greater Noida to probe irregularities in job appointments

The Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has ordered an inquiry into the appointment of around 40 employees by the Greater Noida authority, including junior engineers, for allegedly flouting rules.

After complaints of irregularities, the minister ordered a probe to be done by the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer. The complaints stated that relatives of government employees were allegedly given jobs by flouting rules in June 2022 on a contract basis, said sources.

Following the complaints, the minister wrote to the Greater Noida authority on September 30, issuing directions to probe into the matter.

“We have come to know that without requisite permission from the state government and flouting procedures, many employees, including junior engineers, have been appointed on a contract and deployed at different offices at a large scale. There should be a detailed report on the matter and it must be submitted within two working days on a priority basis,” said the minister’s letter.

Sources said that a permanent employee has got his wife, brother and other relatives appointed by flouting rules.

“There are many cases, where multiple government employees have got their relatives hired. And also, contractual junior engineers are deployed in important posts, where they handle big budget projects and cause corruption. As per rules, only government employees can handle such big projects. This is a big scam and it should be thoroughly probed,” said Professor Arvind Kumar Singh, a social activist who plans to hand over a letter, demanding a thorough probe to the Greater Noida authority CEO on Monday.

Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, who has also been appointed as CEO of the Greater Noida authority on Saturday, did not respond to calls.

