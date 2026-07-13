Minor died of excessive bleeding, say police in Ghaziabad gang-rape and murder case

The seven-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two people, including a minor, in Raj Nagar Extension died due to excessive bleeding due to multiple injuries, said police officials on Sunday.

The girl had 6-7 major injuries, including fractures in her head, spine, leg, and hand, among others, as a result of which she fell into a coma and died due to excessive bleeding, a police officer said (HT/ Sakib Ali)

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The incident took place on Friday when the minor girl was lured away from her family living near an under-construction building in the area by a 22-year-old and a 16-year-old with the promise of food. She was then gang-raped on the third-floor of the site after which they killed her by hitting her on the head with a rod and throwing her body into the basement. The 22-year-old has been arrested and the minor has apprehended in connection with the crime.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl had 6-7 major injuries, including fractures in her head, spine, leg, and hand, among others, as a result of which she fell into a coma and died due to excessive bleeding, said a police officer, citing the autopsy report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl had 6-7 major injuries, including fractures in her head, spine, leg, and hand, among others, as a result of which she fell into a coma and died due to excessive bleeding, said a police officer, citing the autopsy report. {{/usCountry}}

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“The fractures resulted from her hitting the ground from the third floor. She sustained multiple injuries, and the head injury inflicted on her with an iron rod proved fatal. The rod was recovered. We will fast track the case, and we have sufficient evidence against the suspects. DNA and other forensic examinations will also be expedited,” said deputy commissioner of police (Ghaziabad) Dhawal Jaiswal.

HT has not seen the report and could not independently verify the details.

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On Saturday, police had said the autopsy had confirmed rape.

The officer quoted above, who is attached to the case investigation, said that the police have CCTV footage in which the two suspects were seen taking the girl to the under-construction mall. “The CCTV footage clearly shows the two men, while the girl was also last seen with the two men by her minor brother. In the mall, the two gang-raped her and then hit her head with an iron rod as she raised alarm. In order to conceal their identities and also to portray the incident as if the girl had fallen accidentally on her own, they threw her to the basement from the third floor.”

Giving further details in the case, the officer said that, after the gang-rape, the suspects went back home and slept. “Around 11.30pm, when locals and the victim’s family began looking for her, they were overpowered. The police were called,” the officer added.

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An uncle of the girl told HT that the family performed her cremation on Saturday evening after the autopsy. He said that the two suspects were new to their locality and arrived in the past 10-15 days.

“The two suspects were becoming friendly with the girl for the past 7-8 days and would offer her cold drinks and other small items from a nearby shop,” he told HT.

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On a complaint from the girl’s father, the police registered a case on Saturday at Nandgram police station.

An FIR was registered under sections 70(2) (gang rape), 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years of age), 66 (for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim), 140(1) (kidnapping or abduction), 103(1) (murder), and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nandgram police station. Police said sections 5(g), 5(e), 5(r) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were also added to the FIR.

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