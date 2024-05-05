 Missing businessman’s body found buried in Meerut, three arrested: Cops - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Missing businessman’s body found buried in Meerut, three arrested: Cops

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
May 05, 2024 06:04 AM IST

The suspects took the body to their native place at Daurala in a car and buried it in the pit of an under-construction road, covering it with mud

Ghaziabad: Three days after a 24-year-old businessman went missing in Ghaziabad, police on Saturday said they discovered his body buried beneath an under-construction road in Daurala, Meerut.

Yogendra Sharma (HT Photo)
Yogendra Sharma (HT Photo)

Police said they arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Yogendra Sharma alias Golu, son of Devendra Kumar Sharma, the owner of several brick kilns near the Delhi-Meerut Road.

According to police, Golu operated the office from Sikrod, and on May 1 shut it down around 8pm. Thereafter, he went missing. After a search by his family proved futile, it finally approached the police on May 2, lodging a missing complaint at Nandgram police station.

Police have arrested three suspects – Vikas Jatav, 26, and his two brothers-in-law, Rohit Kumar, 24, and Manish Kumar, 23. A fourth suspect Aman Jatav, brother of Jatav, is absconding, officers said.

“Four months ago, Vikas opened a car-washing centre at the victim’s property at Sikrod. But he incurred losses. Hence, Jatav along with his two brothers-in-law decided to kidnap the victim (Sharma) and planned to extort about 10-20 lakh from his father. On the night of April 1, the four suspects assembled at the car-wash centre and also called up the victim to collect the monthly rent,” said assistant commissioner of police (City 2) Ravi Kumar Singh.

After Sharma arrived, the suspects overpowered him and Jatav allegedly strangled him.

“The suspects took the body to their native place at Daurala in a car and buried it in the pit of an under-construction road, covering it with mud. They thought his body won’t be recovered after road construction,” the ACP added.

Police nabbed Jatav and he confessed to the crime during interrogation, officers said.

The suspects were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code at Nandgram police station and the body was sent for postmortem, officers said.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

