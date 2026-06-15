Missing Ghaziabad man was killed, dumped in canal

Ghaziabad The body of 42-year-old Ghaziabad resident who had been missing for over two weeks was allegedly cremated by Mathura police after they found it in the Ganga, Ghaziabad police said on Sunday.

The victim was allegedly abducted and killed over a dispute on May 30 and police were attempting to locate his body. (Representational image)

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The victim was allegedly abducted and killed over a dispute on May 30 and police were attempting to locate his body.

“On Saturday, we were informed that a body similar to the victim’s identification was recovered by Mathura police from Ganga on June 5. After 72 hours of wait, they cremated the body, marking as unidentified,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (Rural).

A total of 32 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far. “We have informed the victim’s family and efforts are underway to nab others involved in the murder,” the DCP added.

At around 7am on May 30, Omkar Singh, a resident of Ganauli in Ghaziabad’s Loni and a dairy owner, was in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, near Khadkhadi Railway underpass, where he was abducted and shot by five men with whom he had road rage dispute around 10 days prior to the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} “When we received information from the spot, where we found six to seven empty cartridges and a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping of BNS was registered at Loni police station,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When we received information from the spot, where we found six to seven empty cartridges and a case of attempt to murder and kidnapping of BNS was registered at Loni police station,” the DCP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, police arrested five prime suspects after scanning CCTV cameras and it was revealed that a day before the murder, the victim and his son had a fight with the accused men over the previous dispute.

“The suspects killed him and dumped his body near a canal in Baghpat, where we found his clothes as well,” said DCP Tiwari.