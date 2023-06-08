NBCC gets 67 crore budget for safety audit of Amrapali projects, work begins

The state-owned NBCC engaged in the construction of Amrapali projects has received ₹67 crore to conduct structural audits and strengthen six buildings, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

A building of Silicon City in Sector 76, Noida, which will be undergoing a structural audit. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the decision was prompted by residents who demanded safety audits due to the delayed projects caused by legal issues, resulting in poor upkeep.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court appointed NBCC as the project management consultant to complete Amrapali Group’s unfinished projects in Noida, as the developer had failed to deliver the flats. Homebuyers initiated a petition against Amrapali for non-delivery, leading to the court’s decision. Currently, the Ex-chief managing director Anil Sharma, and director Shiv Priya of Amrapali Group are in Delhi’s Tihar jail, with the court receiver overseeing the company in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.

Chairman and managing director of NBCC, PK Gupta, said that the corporation has commenced the special repair and upgrading work on the structural elements of all six buildings. “The allocated funds will be utilized to reinforce pillars, repair cracks, and address other necessary aspects of the buildings,” he said.

To keep the residents informed, NBCC has dispatched letters to the respective apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) regarding the intended work. The HT has accessed copies of these letters, which outline the repairs requested by the residents.

Amit Kaul, deputy general Manager of NBCC, informed the Sapphire 1 apartment owners’ association that the repair work would be conducted from 8 am to 12 pm, with major operations focusing on the basement area. Additionally, NBCC has requested assistance with water and electricity to facilitate the repairs. The structural audit report highlighted the inadequate maintenance, stating the need for repair work such as fixing cracks, spalling concrete, corrosion of reinforcement, and ensuring water tightness, particularly in damp areas near the shaft.

The six buildings scheduled for repair and strengthening are Sapphire I and II in Sector 45, Silicon City and Princely Estate in Sector 76, Platinum and Titanium in Sector 119, and Zodiac in Sector 120. These projects represent the first housing developments to undergo structural safety audits and subsequent repairs following residents’ demands in 2022.

“We carried out safety audit and now repairs as per the directions of the SC appointed court receiver. The court receiver asked the NBCC for audit and repairs after the residents demanded the same,” said a NBCC official, requesting anonymity.

The Sapphire-I president of the apartment owners’ association, Rajeev Arora, said that NBCC has initiated repairs and strengthening measures and has communicated this progress to the residents.

Although the Noida authority implemented “building safety guidelines” on April 1, 2023, to ensure resident safety in all group housing buildings, no audits have been conducted in buildings other than Amrapali’s projects. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority, said, “We have not received any applications in this regard yet. However, if it comes, we will initiate action in accordance with the established rules.”

