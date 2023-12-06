New rail link to Noida airport gets green signal from UP govt, Railways

The Uttar Pradesh government and the ministry of Indian Railways (the Railway Board) has approved a 47.6km rail connection from the upcoming greenfield Noida airport in Jewar to the Delhi-Mumbai Railway line in Palwal, Haryana, and the Delhi-Kolkata railway line in Chola village, Bulandshahr, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the objective is to enhance connectivity and facilitate growth in the region along the Yamuna Expressway.

Ghaziabad , India - December 06 2023: A passenger train runs amid heavy smoke Kotgaon railway track near Junction railway station in Ghaziaba , India on Wednesday, December 06 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary DS Mishra approved the project during a meeting held on Tuesday and asked the Northern Railway to prepare a detailed project report for this new 47.6km railway link within six months so that work can begin on the ground to connect Noida international airport with both Eastern and Western Railway corridors.

“The railway link will provide seamless connection to passengers arriving at and leaving from Noida airport as the railway station will be right inside the airport complex. The passengers will be able to travel on the Eastern and Western lines smoothly once the rail link becomes functional,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), adding that Yeida will facilitate the required land for this project.

Mishra in July 2023 had requested the railways ministry to establish a 47.6km rail link between Noida airport in Jewar and the Delhi-Mumbai Railway line in Palwal, Haryana, and the Delhi-Kolkata railway line in Chola village, Bulandshahr.

The Uttar Pradesh government, as per the agreement, has assured the Swiss company constructing the Jewar airport that the rail link will be operational by the end of 2024. They have also pledged to provide multimodal connectivity from Jewar airport to cities in the National Capital Region. Palwal railway station in Haryana is located 27.6km from Jewar airport, while Chola in Bulandshahr is 20km away.

The purpose of this rail link is not only to benefit airport passengers but also to boost cargo business in the area, thus creating employment opportunities, said Yeida officials.

Mishra had stated in his letter to the Railway Board, “In the vicinity of the airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is developing various projects such as an electronic city, logistics hub, medical device park, apparel park, handicrafts park, and film city. This region can potentially become a thriving hub for logistics, warehousing, and other industrial activities.”

Besides the rail link, Yeida has already devised plans for two expressways to connect Noida airport in Jewar to Chola railway station in Bulandshahr.

Singh said, “If the railway link connecting Chola railway station to Palwal Railway link in Haryana via Noida airport at Jewar is established, it will not only generate substantial business opportunities but also create thousands of jobs in this region. Furthermore, passengers travelling through Jewar airport will benefit from multimodal connectivity via road, rail, metro, and pod taxi systems, which we are currently developing.”

