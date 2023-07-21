Due to rush at Vedvan Park in Noida, authority to levy fee for visitors

The newly opened Vedvan Park in Sector 78 is experiencing an unexpected rush of visitors, prompting the Noida authority to implement measures to maintain discipline, officials aware of the matter said, adding that to manage the influx, the authority will introduce an entry ticket system.

The park, developed with a budget of ₹30 crore, is designed to educate the public about the historical aspects of the country based on ancient scriptures.

Since its inauguration on June 25 by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the park has attracted visitors not only from nearby housing societies but also from neighboring cities, who come to witness the daily laser show from 6 pm to 9 pm.

In response to the rising visitor numbers, the Noida authority plans to increase parking space, remove street vendors, complete pending electrical work, and deploy additional staff.

Meanwhile, nearby apartment owners have requested a ticketed entry system to control the crowds and ensure sufficient parking space, as roadside parking has been causing daily issues since the park’s opening.

Vandana Sharma, the officer on special duty heading the horticulture department, said that they are exploring ways to maintain control and discipline in and around the park. “Although ticket imposition is not immediate, it is being considered for the future if visitor numbers continue to stay high. We want to gauge the park’s sustained popularity before making any final decisions,” she said.

The park is surrounded by residential societies such as Antriksh, Hyde Park, Elite Homes, and Windsor Court.

Residents, like Vijay Kumar from Windsor Court sector 78, have requested the removal of unauthorized street vendors and urged the Noida authority to take additional steps to ensure peace in the area. “On weekdays, approximately 3,000 people visit the park, while this number increases to 8,000 on weekends, leading to congestion. With only space for 60 vehicles inside the park, the remaining cars park on the roads, causing inconvenience,” he said.

The apartment owners also want the park to be closed for a day periodically to conduct repairs and proper tree care.

Ranjan Samantaray, a resident of Antriksh society, said, “As of now the quality of sound in the leaser show needs improvement, there should be drinking water facility inside it, jogging track needs to be widened and surroundings around the park needs to be cleaned regularly.”

