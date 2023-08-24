Define floodplain zone of Yamuna, Hindon: NGT to GB Nagar admin, Noida authority

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and Noida authority to clearly define the floodplain zones of the Yamuna and its tributary, the Hindon and to submit a report on it in two months.

During the recent floods when hundreds of establishments located on the floodplains of the two rivers were left submerged. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The direction came while hearing a petition filed in April by Greater Noida resident Mahesh Kumar, who alleged that the floodplains of Hindon were being heavily encroached on.

Notably, floodplains of the Yamuna, which separates Gautam Budh Nagar from Haryana and Delhi and the Hindon, which passes through around 28 villages before meeting the Yamuna at Momnathal in Gautam Budh Nagar, have been reeling under heavy encroachment. The situation was exposed during the recent floods when hundreds of establishments located on the floodplains of the two rivers were left submerged.

In his petition, Mahesh Kumar referred to the NGT’s May 20, 2013, order stating that no unauthorised construction can come up on the Yamuna’s floodplain zone and all construction on the floodplains should be deemed unauthorised and necessary action initiated against violators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar further said the floodplains of the Hindon, in Lakhnawali village, were encroached on by around 250 illegal establishments.

While hearing the petition lodged by the Greater Noida resident on July 27, a bench comprising acting chairperson Sheo Kumar Singh, justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel ordered the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma to refer to the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016. The order further asked the administration to refer to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change’s 2022 guidelines for industries in close proximity to the river, for preparing the report.

In April, the tribunal ordered the district administration, Noida authority, and the irrigation department to take necessary steps following which, district administration had, on July 25, submitted that plot 507 mentioned in the plea fell within the notified area of Greater Noida authority and plot 652 and 673 fell under the Noida authority limits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration further stated that all three plots were located on Hindon floodplains and had numerous residential structures and colonies on it.

During the hearing, the bench referred to another petition filed by the owner of a farmhouse on Yamuna floodplains, Manoj Singh, where he had urged the tribunal to direct Noida authority to clearly define the floodplains of Yamuna.

Petitioner Manoj Singh said the authorities concerned had, in June this year, tried to demolish the farmhouses but the move was opposed in the absence of clearly defined floodplain zones. The petitioner later got a stay on the demolition from the Allahabad high court.

“We have urged the NGT to direct the authorities concerning to fist conduct inspections and clearly define the floodplains before taking up demolition exercise”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the plea filed by Manoj Singh, the NGT ordered the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and Noida authority to clearly demarcate the floodplain areas of Yamuna and Hindon and produce a report before the tribunal within two months. The NGT has set November 2, 2023, as the next date of hearing.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, meanwhile, said they are yet to receive a copy of the order. “Necessary action will be taken in accordance with the order issued,” he said.