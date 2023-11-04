close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / NGT directs Greater Noida authority to file reply on sewage in 94 villages

NGT directs Greater Noida authority to file reply on sewage in 94 villages

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 04, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Bhanwar Pal Singh Jadon, counsel for the Greater Noida authority, sought more time to ensure compliance with NGT’s previous directions

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to submit its report on the discharge of sewage in open lands in 93 villages of Greater Noida within six weeks, officials said on Saturday, adding that the decision was made in a hearing on Friday.

HT Image
HT Image

Previously, NGT directed authorities to connect these villages to a sewage network to prevent effluent overflow in drains and water bodies, and it requested an action-taken report from GNIDA.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Greater Noida resident Pradeep Kumar and others filed a petition against the discharge of sewage on open land, roads, internal lanes, and stormwater drains in the 93 villages in December 2021.

Akash Vashisht, counsel for the petitioner, said that on Friday, the NGT bench comprising chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member justice Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the tribunal had directed the Greater Noida authority on August 8, 2023, to file an action taken report within three months. “The record reflects that the copy of the order was forwarded to GNIDA. But they have not submitted the action taken report,” the bench said.

Bhanwar Pal Singh Jadon, counsel for the Greater Noida authority, sought more time to ensure compliance with NGT’s previous directions.

“We make it clear that if GNIDA does not file the report in terms of the previous direction within six weeks, the chief executive officer (CEO) of GNIDA will personally remain present before the tribunal by virtual mode on the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

Ravi Kumar NG, CEO of the Greater Noida authority, said he had directed officials to prepare a report by Monday. “We will file the report and ensure compliance with the NGT order,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out