NGT seeks responses for waste-processing site at Dhabarsi

Ghaziabad: With the head of Dhabarsi village in Ghaziabad moving the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the municipal corporation’s solid waste processing site in agricultural fields of their area, the court has sought responses from respondents and asked them to file affidavits. Ghaziabad city has a daily, officially estimated, solid waste generation of about 1,400-1,500 metric tonnes. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the Ghaziabad corporation’s officials, the site caters to processing of about 900 metric tonnes of daily solid waste over an area of about 21 bighas leased from private landowners.

The tribunal said in its order dated October 9 but uploaded on official website on October 13, “The original application raises substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms. Issue notice to respondents for filing their reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing,”.

The petition, besides raising the issues of unhygienic conditions and other issues, has contended that a consent to establish, dated April 5, 2025, was taken from the UP Pollution Control Board to set up a common municipal solid waste facility (CMSWF) but it lacks details of the site along with the geo-coordinates.

The petitioner contended that on the basis of an office memorandum dated November 7, 2017 of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the solid waste disposal or landfill site requires environmental clearance.

“He (counsel for applicant) has further submitted that under Clause 7(i) of the Schedule to the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, such a common municipal waste management facility is covered, and environmental clearance for such a facility is required. He has also submitted that under the Solid Waste Management Rules, authorisation is required, which has not been obtained…” the tribunal said further.

When contacted, corporation’s city health officer Mithlesh Kumar said the site was chosen for processing the city’s solid waste, and the work is done by a selected private firm.

“We will file a reply against the contentions raised in the petition. There has been a lot of disruption by locals, and FIRs were also filed. It is a regular feature that our waste-processing sites often face opposition, but solid waste processing is a must. We will file our responses in due course,” Kumar added.

Officials also alleged that the issue is politically motivated.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

HT on August 13 had reported that villagers faced three different FIRs for initiating protests against the waste site.

According to police records, the first FIR was filed on May 7 for allegedly disrupting the movement of corporation vehicles transporting waste to the site.

The second FIR, dated June 13, was lodged for damaging a road, and the third, on August 11, again concerned disruption of corporation vehicles.

The petition in the case is filed by Aasma, the woman head of the village and wife of Basit Pradhan whose name featured in one of the FIRs. He spent six days in jail before getting bailed out.

In 2019, the state government proposed to build a waste-to-energy plant in Galand, Hapur district, over approximately 44.26 acres. The site was proposed to cater to solid waste of local bodies in Ghaziabad. However, the construction is yet to begin amid a strong opposition from locals who fear unhygienic conditions may prevail in their area.

In the absence of a designated site, the corporation is forced to set up waste processing for the disposal of daily solid waste. Ghaziabad city has a daily, officially estimated, solid waste generation of about 1,400-1,500 metric tonnes.