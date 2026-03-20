Nigerian held for duping women after befriending via wedding websites

A 38-year-old Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly duping women after befriending them through matrimonial websites, police said on Thursday. At least two complaints had been filed against the accused, including one in 2020. Explaining his modus operandi, ADCP Goyal said that the suspect would approach women while posing as a businessman based in a foreign country. He would claim to send a premium gift, which was later reported to have been held by customs officers at the airport. On the pretext of getting the gift released, he would dupe the victim. (Representational image)

The suspect was identified as Samuel Ogun, aliasStepney Derick, a Nigerian residing in Faridabad, Haryana, said officials.

Police said two separate complaints had filed by two women residents of Noida at the Cybercrime Branch police station in the matter. The first complaint was filed in January 2020 in which the woman was duped of ₹1.26 crore. The other one was filed in May 2025 about being duped of ₹56.40 lakh.

In both cases, the women connected with the accused through matrimonial websites. They lost money after the accused claimed to have run into a legal trouble while coming to India, officials said.

Explaining his modus operandi, ADCP Goyal said that the suspect would approach women while posing as a businessman based in a foreign country. He would claim to send a premium gift, which was later reported to have been held by customs officers at the airport. On the pretext of getting the gift released, he would dupe the victim.

Similarly, the suspect also posed as a businessman planning to shift his business to India to live together with the victim. However, he would later deceive women by claiming that airport authorities had caught him carrying foreign currency and would seek their help to pay the amount in Indian currency, Goyal added.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that, presently, the suspect was in contact with around 15 women, and multiple cases were registered against him at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in different districts,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Cybercrime Branch.

“The suspect, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, also had two fake passports. He was produced before the court and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section for cheating as well as under the IT Act.