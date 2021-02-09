IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home

Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile justice board on Tuesday sent a man to three years in jail for raping a 17-year-old in 2002 when he too was a minor
READ FULL STORY
By Kapil Datta, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:50 PM IST

Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile justice board on Tuesday sent a man to three years in jail for raping a 17-year-old in 2002 when he too was a minor. The delay in punishment was attributed to the time it took the adjudicated the age of the accused and then the transfer of files from one board to other.

During this time, the suspect was let off on bail three months after his detention, get married to another woman and had children. He will, however, be sent to a special home for juvenile convicts now.

The Dadri police had detained the minor in July, 2002, a month after the girl’s family discovered her pregnancy and reported it to the authorities. The girl had named the suspect and said he had raped her while she was alone at home.

In August that year, the Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar) chief judicial magistrate transferred the case to the district sessions court. Here, a challenge was mounted over the age of the accused. It took five years for the court to decide that the accused was indeed a minor and had it transferred to the juvenile justice board (JJB) in Meerut. When a JJB was constituted in Gautam Budh Nagar in 2012, an issue of jurisdiction arose, and the case was transferred to it in there. However, the proceedings took time and the verdict was declared Tuesday.

“JJB principal magistrate Viresh Chandra and member Aneet Baghel today held the accused guilty. He has been sent to the Special Home for Juvenile Convicts at Etawah,” said prosecution officer Amit Uppal. “Since he had already been in confinement for 3 months, the rest will be served at the special home.”

Uppal confirmed the accused person’s marital status and that he had children, but could not confirm anything about the rape survivor.

Regarding the delay, Uppal said, “There are several cases that have been delayed for years. Sometimes witnesses are not available, at other times the court does not function, police officers may not be able to be present over some reason and on some dates the judge may be on leave. In rape cases, particularly, tracing victims and witnesses is very difficult.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Nineteen years after rape, accused man sent to juvenile home

By Kapil Datta, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Gautam Budh Nagar juvenile justice board on Tuesday sent a man to three years in jail for raping a 17-year-old in 2002 when he too was a minor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad double murder case: Nine-year-old girl succumbs to injuries

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The nine-year-old girl who had survived a murder attempt on her family in Ghaziabad’s Saraswati Vihar locality succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Two more suspects arrested in elderly couple’s murder in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday evening arrested two more suspects, including the alleged mastermind, in the murder case of an elderly couple in Sector Alpha 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fake currency notes with face value of 18 lakh seized, two arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: Two men were arrested on Tuesday after fake currency notes with a face value of about 18 lakh were recovered from their possession, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Security guard killed in robbery bid

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: A 41-year-old security guard was killed by an unidentified intruder early Tuesday morning in a robbery bid at a cash management company in Sector 2, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

State film council to visit project site in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council (UPFDC) officials on Wednesday will discuss the progress about the proposed Film City with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), officials said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Yeida looking for dispute-free, small land for schemes

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is looking for dispute-free small land to build residential sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad civic body plans to revise property tax structure

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation plans changes to the property tax model linking it to revised rental values and property location
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Three arrested in two separate cases

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida Police on Monday night arrested a wanted man after an alleged encounter in Rabupura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man ends life after wife refuses to return from her parents’ home

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 30-year-old man allegedly ended his life at his in-laws’ place after his wife refused to return from her parents’ house in Greater Noida on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19 vaccination: GB Nagar health department makes 80 booths for mop up round

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
NOIDA: Facing a tough task of inoculating 10,510 left out health workers – listed for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination – the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has made as many as 83 vaccination booths for the mop up round on February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida police question call centre manager over routing calls to J-K

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday detained the manager of a call centre in sector 63 over allegations that it routed international calls to Jammu and Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five injured in cylinder blast at Noida hardware factory

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: Five men were injured after an LPG cylinder blast at a hardware factory in Sector 2 on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Dense fog expected for next two days, Noida among most polluted cities

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Weather and pollution analysts on Tuesday said the next two days could see dense fog and “very poor” air in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida sees first body donation to govt institute

By Kushagra Dixit
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday saw its first cadaver donation to any government institute, with doctors calling it “momentous”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP