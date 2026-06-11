No casualties as five fires reported across Ghaziabad, Noida region in 24 hours

Five fire incidents were reported across Ghaziabad and its neighbouring Noida and Greater Noida, in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, in the last 24 hours, said fire officials on Wednesday, adding no casualties were reported in any of the incidents so far.

In Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad, a massive fire was reported at a furniture godown early Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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In Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad, a massive fire was reported at a furniture godown early Wednesday. A fire official said, “Around 4.55 am, locals informed that a fire broke out at a godown in Site 4. Two fire engines and two water browsers from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot. While extinguishing the fire, the tin shed of the godown collapsed which halted the work.”

The fire was contained after two-and-a-half hours of effort, the official added,

“However, due to its intensity, a Hyundai Venue car, a motorcycle and other electronic equipment were gutted in the fire,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer, Ghaziabad, adding, “Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short-circuit.”

In another incident, a fire erupted at a factory involved in tyre retreading work in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area. “On Tuesday at 7:27 pm, the fire control room was alerted about the fire. Due to the rubber, the fire engulfed the factory swiftly and spread over a large area,” said a fire official, adding, “The fire was controlled within two hours.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another fire broke out at the emergency ward of a private hospital near the Old Bus Stand on Tuesday. “We were informed around 10pm about the blaze but before our arrival, the staff doused it. No injuries were reported and it came to light that a short-circuit in the oxygen pendant ignited the fire,” the CFO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another fire broke out at the emergency ward of a private hospital near the Old Bus Stand on Tuesday. “We were informed around 10pm about the blaze but before our arrival, the staff doused it. No injuries were reported and it came to light that a short-circuit in the oxygen pendant ignited the fire,” the CFO said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Noida, two cars parked in Sector 55 were gutted in a fire after sparks erupted from an electric pole during a thunderstorm late Tuesday and fell on one of the cars. “On Wednesday around 1 am, we were informed that the cars had caught fire. The blaze was extinguished after half-an-hour,” said a fire official.

In Greater Noida, a warehouse was gutted in a fire in Badalpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Sixteen fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire, said officials.

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No casualties were reported in either of the incidents, the officials added.