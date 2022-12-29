Home / Cities / Noida News / No Covid vaccines in stock, govt vaccination centres shut for 2 days in Ghaziabad

No Covid vaccines in stock, govt vaccination centres shut for 2 days in Ghaziabad

noida news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Health officials said 30,000 doses each of Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax have been requisitioned by the health department

A notice outside a closed vaccination centre at District Combined Hospital at Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
A notice outside a closed vaccination centre at District Combined Hospital at Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

The government’s Covid-19 vaccination centres in Ghaziabad were shut on Tuesday and Wednesday because the district’s stock of vaccines was finished on Monday. Health department officials said the district has no stock of any Covishield, Covaxin or Corbevax vaccines in its inventory.

“We have requisitioned stock of different vaccines and they are likely to arrive in the coming days. Till then, we are not operating any government vaccination centres to administer doses. Even on Wednesday, we did not operate any government vaccination centre,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer.

Health officials said 30,000 doses of each of the three vaccines have been requisitioned by the health department.

“The divisional store in Meerut also has no stock at present to provide vaccines to districts. During the lockdown last year, we operated at least 250-300 vaccination centres across the district. At present, no government vaccination centre is in operation,” said a health official who asked not to be named.

One of the major government vaccination centres, the District Combined Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, was also found locked by an HT team and officials there had put up a notice saying “Covid vaccine not available”.

According to data from the CoWin portal, there were no government vaccination centres in operation on Wednesday while only seven private vaccination centres were administering jabs.

The district has overall administered 7,653,109 vaccine doses till Wednesday evening and these include 3,438,590 first doses, 3,398,425 second doses and 816,094 precaution doses.

“The health department should expedite procurement of vaccine stock as pendency will lead to long queues at vaccination centres once fresh stock arrives. If there is no vaccine available, the administering of booster dose will be affected and this dose is vital to keep the infection at bay. It is the vaccine coverage and the immunity that has turned out to be a major protector against infection,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of the Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out