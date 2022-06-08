No. of OPD patients with heat-related ailments on the rise in Noida

With severe heatwave conditions persisting over the last two days in Delhi-NCR, the number of OPD (out-patients department) patients has increased by around 20% across hospitals in Noida, authorities said on Wednesday.

Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and a minimum of 34 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar conditions are expected to persist till Thursday, while a partly cloudy sky with thundery development is expected Friday onwards.

Doctors say that while there aren’t many heatstroke cases yet, people are reporting dehydration, diarrhoea, fever and weakness. Unlike the situation in early May, when more children were falling sick due to the heatwave (the mercury in Noida had touched 48 degrees Celsius), both adults as well as children seem to be affected now.

“There were 60 heat-related admissions on Tuesday, which is much higher than normal--the usual number of people who are admitted to hospitals with heat-related ailments in a day is 10-15. The number of OPD patients has also gone up by about 20% in the past couple of days--there are usually between 1,000 and 1,500 OPD patients in a day. Most of these patients are complaining of dehydration, diarrhoea and other diseases related to sudden exposure to heat. In such weather conditions, it is essential to stay hydrated,” said brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

Doctors say that it is important to take care of diet, clothing and living conditions.

“People must consume lots of water and all other fluids. Liquids and micronutrients are important to fight the heat and keep one hydrated. Most cases coming in now are because people are not careful about what they consume in such hot weather,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital.

Health department officials said that people should avoid going out during the day and also avoid consuming stale food.

“Heat-related problems are on the rise and hospitals across the city have a higher number of cases now. People often eat cut fruits or drink fresh juice sold on the streets. However, they should avoid doing so, as fruits that have been peeled or cut for a long time get stale and cause stomach problems. Cooked food is also easily spoilt during the summer,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer.